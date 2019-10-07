What do you say to children aged five and seven who witnessed the shooting death of their mother in a murder-suicide in Prichard last week?
Counselors with the Child Advocacy Center wouldn't discuss the case itself, but talked about how they help children who've been through tragedies like this one.
There doesn't seem to be any magic words they can say that will wipe the pain away.
Andy Wynne, the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center, said one message to give to children is, "Its not their fault. You know, its not their fault."
But another important step sometimes involves not talking.
Wynne said, "One of the first things you do is listen to them to see, you know, how they're reacting to it so you don't add to more stress by, quote, jumping in at the wrong place."
Brent Vance with Clinical Supervisor/Therapist with Lifelines Counseling Services at the Child Advocacy Center says its important for children who have witnessed terrible violence to be connected to a supportive network, perhaps someone in the family, and professionals who provide therapy.
Vance says play therapy, like using art and music, can be helpful with young children.
But so is talking.
Vance said, "We use TF-CBT: Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, which helps children recover from trauma and kind of move past that so they're not stuck in the trauma."
Vance says how long the therapy lasts depends on the person and factors like their supportive network.
He says you can never take away the incident, but, Vance says, "Hopefully, that what they also remember from that is that there are people to help them through that, to help them recover from that trauma and to help them, that love them and do support them, and people in their corner. And that's kind of what we want to do here."
Vance also says caregivers may not have special training, but they should be connected to those who are trained.
