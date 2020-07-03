With the face covering ordinance in effect in Mobile, there are still some questions about what they are and where to wear them
At 5 pm Friday, people had to start wearing face coverings in public places in the city and unincorporated, non-policed areas of Mobile County.
FOX10 News talked with some employees at restaurants and asked if they thought the new ordinance would cut down on business.
Shauna Roberts with Spot of Tea said, "I don't think its going to make a lot of difference. We've had good customers come in here, so I don't think its going to make that big of a difference."
Jennifer Noori with Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks said, "The mask ordinance can only help, you know. People stay safe and you know we're doing our part by keeping our employees safe and following all of the guidelines provided by the CDC and the health department."
Under the ordinance, you don't have to wear a face covering while eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant, but servers and employees who interact with customers have to.
However, restaurants and bars may require customers to do so on their own.
Where do you get face coverings?
The city will hand out face masks at city police stations and police headquarters on Government street, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
The police stations will reopen Monday at 8 am.
Here is a link of frequently asked questions put out by the City of Mobile:
file:///C:/Users/salexand/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/I8BVIJ8I/FAQs%20Mask%20Ordinance%20(003).pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.