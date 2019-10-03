A powerful moment happened in a Texas courtroom after a former Dallas officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years for killing Botham Jean in his home.
Botham's 18-year-old brother Brandt Jean spoke directly to Guyger and stepped down from the witness stand to give her a hug.
"I don't know if this is possible but can I give her a hug please? please?" he said. "I love you as a person and I don't wish anything bad on you."
Forgiveness is a biblical principle taught in most churches around the world and here in the Port City.
"Forgiveness is being able to love those who have wronged you and to tell them in no uncertain terms that we can start afresh, we can start anew," said Pastor Marvin Charles Lue, Jr.
Lue teaches members at Stewart Memorial CME Church that forgiveness is a process.
"Even the people who read this book everyday and know it backwards and forwards, there are moments in their lives where things have happened to them where they can't honestly say they were able to forgive that person immediately," Lue explained.
Others around Mobile said forgiving isn't the easiest.
"Forgiveness is a very tricky road. At one point you would love to forgive people for being ignorant at times but its really hard to," said Jayvon Patrick.
"I'm not good at forgiving people, I ain't gonna lie to you," Mick Fleming added.
After seeing what Brandt Jean did in court, some people said it's something they aren't sure they'd be able to mirror.
"Over some time, I might could forgive it but it definitely wouldn't be right away," Fleming said.
"As a man of color, living in the United States of America, 4 generations removed from slavery myself. It is difficult for me to easily throw my arms around the situation and say I can do the same thing," Lue explained.
Lue said when you do take the step Brandt Jean did, it's rewarding.
"It becomes a part of your testimony, it becomes a part of your witness, it becomes a part of your story," Pastor Lue added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.