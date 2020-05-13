Mobile County has now jumped over the 1500 mark in cases of the COVID-19 virus.
Members of the COVID-19 Unified Command held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on cases and the city and county re-opening.
Each day, the Mobile County Health Department publishes new figures and, since the announcement Tuesday, Mobile has gone up about 40 cases.
At the news conference by the Unified Command, members talked about the cases.
The county was at 1540 Wednesday afternoon and stands at 96 deaths, but Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold talked about the latest trends.
Eichold said, "We have a trend right now that's relatively flat, unfortunately. It hasn't been going down consistently for 14 days as the White House and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) had outlined, but we're in about a three day decline in cases right now, and so we're optimisitic."
Mobile County Health Department officials say the number of tests done in Mobile County is more than 12,900.
Of the number of cases they're working, health department officials say about 35 percent are either residents of employees of long term care facilities.
