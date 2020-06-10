The roller coaster ride concerning the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County continues.
A couple of days of decreases is followed by big increase in Wednesday's report.
But health officials have talked about reasons why this may be happening.
Mobile County Health Department officials say reported COVID cases in Mobile County more than doubled Tuesday compared to Monday.
There were 59.
Wednesday afternoon, county health officials again talked about a history of delays affecting numbers, but delays that state officials said last Friday have been resolved.
Pebbles King with the Mobile County Health Department said, "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays that affect the number of cases and tests reported on this dashboard. As a result of a reporting backlog, this dashboard appears to display sizable increases in all numbers."
One additional death was reported from Tuesday, but the number of deaths in Mobile County have been trending downward.
They've gone down from 26 the first full week of May to five last week.
