Many people have different questions about COVID-19, its effects, and precautions to take.
That includes women who are pregnant.
Dr. Tracy Roth, an obstetrician with the University of South Alabama Health System, says there hasn't been any indication that pregnant women are more at risk of getting the virus than the general population.
Dr. Roth also said, for women in their first trimester, medical officials try to do the first visit over phone and get all the information they need.
She says that step is very important.
Dr. Roth said, "We identify a lot of things in patients, maybe preexisting conditions that need to be treated, maybe additional lab work or medications that are needed. So we really want patients to do that."
Doctors say pregnant women should follow the same safety rules the rest of us ought to be following during the pandemic.
That includes continuing to avoid anyone who is sick, and protecting yourself by social distancing and taking other measures.
