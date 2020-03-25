Downtown Mobile

This list is from the Downtown Mobile Alliance posted March 24

Downtown Restaurant/Status

219: To go/curbside

Blind Mule: to go/curbside pick up

Bob's Downtown Restaurant: curbside

Cotton State BBQ: to go

OK Bike Shop/Taqueria: temporarily closed

Dumbwaiter: temporarily closed

Exploreum Café: temporarily closed

Harbor Room-Riverview Plaza Hotel: to go

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille: Temporarily closed

Joe Cain-Battle House Hotel: breakfast to go

Liquid Lounge Sushi Bar: to go/opened from 12pm-10pm now

LoDa BierGarten: to go/curbside/delivery

Mama’s Restaurant: temporarily closed

Mediterranean Sandwich Company: to go/curbside/delivery - late night service closed

Moe’s Original BBQ: to go/curbside/delivery/catering

Noble South: curbside NoJa Fine Dining to go/curbside

Pizzeria Delfina: to go/delivery Royal Scam temporarily closed

Serda’s: to go/curbside Spot of Tea to go/curbside

Three Georges: to go/curbside

TP Crockmier’s: temporarily closed

Von's Bistro: - Aug 2015 temporarily closed

Wintzell's: temporarily closed

Southern National: to go/curbside

The Cheese Cottage: temporarily closed

El Papi: curbside Five curbside Post to go/curbside

Chuck's Fish: curbside

SOCU: to go/curbside

Mo'Bay Beignet: Temporarily closed

Chicken Salad Chick: to go

Roosters: temporarily closed

Wet Willie's: to go/curbside

Foy: curbside

Squid Ink: to go/curbside/delivery

MoonPie General Store: shortened hours (7am-3pm) - closed on weekends

Ruby Slipper Cafe: shortening hours (8am-2pm)

Nourish Cafe: will remain open as long as YMCA is open

Nova Espresso: shortened hours (8am-2pm) – to go/curbside

Las Floriditas: temporarily closed

Iron Hand Brewing: to go/curbside

Callaghan’s: To go/curbside

O’Daly’s/Hole in the Wal:l To to/curbside

Wacked Out Weiner: To go/curbside

Braided River Brewing Co.: Growlers to go

Crooked Crown: To go/curbside

Chick-fil-A: Drive thru/walk thru to go

