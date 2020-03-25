This list is from the Downtown Mobile Alliance posted March 24
Downtown Restaurant/Status
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
219: To go/curbside
Blind Mule: to go/curbside pick up
Bob's Downtown Restaurant: curbside
Cotton State BBQ: to go
OK Bike Shop/Taqueria: temporarily closed
Dumbwaiter: temporarily closed
Exploreum Café: temporarily closed
Harbor Room-Riverview Plaza Hotel: to go
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille: Temporarily closed
Joe Cain-Battle House Hotel: breakfast to go
Liquid Lounge Sushi Bar: to go/opened from 12pm-10pm now
LoDa BierGarten: to go/curbside/delivery
Mama’s Restaurant: temporarily closed
Mediterranean Sandwich Company: to go/curbside/delivery - late night service closed
Moe’s Original BBQ: to go/curbside/delivery/catering
Noble South: curbside NoJa Fine Dining to go/curbside
Pizzeria Delfina: to go/delivery Royal Scam temporarily closed
Serda’s: to go/curbside Spot of Tea to go/curbside
Three Georges: to go/curbside
TP Crockmier’s: temporarily closed
Von's Bistro: - Aug 2015 temporarily closed
Wintzell's: temporarily closed
Southern National: to go/curbside
The Cheese Cottage: temporarily closed
El Papi: curbside Five curbside Post to go/curbside
Chuck's Fish: curbside
SOCU: to go/curbside
Mo'Bay Beignet: Temporarily closed
Chicken Salad Chick: to go
Roosters: temporarily closed
Wet Willie's: to go/curbside
Foy: curbside
Squid Ink: to go/curbside/delivery
MoonPie General Store: shortened hours (7am-3pm) - closed on weekends
Ruby Slipper Cafe: shortening hours (8am-2pm)
Nourish Cafe: will remain open as long as YMCA is open
Nova Espresso: shortened hours (8am-2pm) – to go/curbside
Las Floriditas: temporarily closed
Iron Hand Brewing: to go/curbside
Callaghan’s: To go/curbside
O’Daly’s/Hole in the Wal:l To to/curbside
Wacked Out Weiner: To go/curbside
Braided River Brewing Co.: Growlers to go
Crooked Crown: To go/curbside
Chick-fil-A: Drive thru/walk thru to go
