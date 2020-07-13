Going to the vote this year is going to be a lot different than it has been in the past.
You may even have to vote in a new location.
For one thing, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is telling local officials they can't require you to wear masks at your polling places, even with the mandate in Mobile County.
He says it can be strongly recommended, but can't be required.
Monday, work was already going on at polling places.
At the Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center, you could see plexiglass shields set up in front lobby.
Also, we saw questionnaires asking possible infection with COVID-19 and a non-contact thermometer.
Poll workers were also unloading ballots.
At Monday morning's Mobile County Commission meeting, Commission President Jerry Carl talked about safety precautions for voters.
He said, "We have spent a tremendous amount of money to make this election as safe as possible. The probate court office has done an incredible job, our folks have done an incredible job. The state has sent us money. We've paid for things like masks and pens and gloves, and spit shields and everything we can possibly do to make it as safe as we possibly can."
Hank Aaron Stadium is a polling place this year.
Signs are up, and there are directions to show voters where to go.
But some polling places have moved.
There was a sign outside City Church of Mobile saying the polling place had been moved to Davidson High School.
If you want to double check on where to vote, you can log on to the Secretary of State's website.
Here is a link: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do
