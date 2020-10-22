PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One day removed from the last presidential debate, President Trump will head to Florida Friday, holding a campaign rally in Pensacola.
This mark's his fifth stop in Pensacola since 2016.
The campaign rally will be held at the ST Engineering Aerospace hangar located 1 Merlion Way. The rally is scheduled to start Friday at 7 p.m.
To ensure the event is secure, Pensacola Police, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol will be on site assisting the Secret Service.
Parking is located in a large field just outside the venue on a first come, first serve basis.
No umbrellas or lawn chairs will be allowed inside the venue, and each individual will be screened upon entry. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Several other Republican politicians are expected to speak.
If you are interested in tickets for the event, you can access them through the campaign website here.
