MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County has seen a downward trend.
Less than 100 new cases were reported almost every day since Monday August, 10th.
On Friday numbers showed triple digits again, but still less than 200 cases.
Health leaders say the numbers are encouraging but they remind us that the measures we’ve taken, like wearing masks and social distancing, are what have gotten us to this point.
“The best form of treatment is prevention,” said Dr. Bernard Eichold, the Mobile County health officer.
“We are still very much in the throws of a COVID-19 pandemic and we need your continued support of the public health measures to try to slow the spread so that we protect our most vulnerable populations and not overwhelm our healthcare system,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree.
Dr. Murphree says hospitals across the area are seeing some relief with the number of COVID-19 patients admitted, “But they are still seeing people who are severely ill needing intensive care, ventilation, those things, so we do expect that we will continue to see extended hospitalizations and perhaps deaths as we continue.”
Health leaders continue stressing changes to quarantine guidelines for anyone exposed to the disease.
Dr. Murphree says if you were within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive or has symptoms, and you were around them for at least 15 minutes, you must quarantine at home for 14 days.
If you develop symptoms while you’re in quarantine you must stay home at least 10 days or until you no longer show symptoms for 24 hours.
She says you can not “test out” of quarantine and you should not get tested unless you have symptoms, so even if you do get tested and it is negative you must stay quarantined.
Dr. Murphree says as long as this is followed a negative test is not needed to return to work or school.
The health department has already seen an increase in the number of kids with COVID-19 since some schools across the county have opened up.
It’s something they were expecting and anticipate that to continue.
