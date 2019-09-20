MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer for men and women and the deadliest of all.
While smoking is the biggest risk factor for lung cancer, Dr. Mohammad Khushman, with the Mitchell Cancer Institute, says it’s possible to develop the disease through second hand smoke, environmental factors like radiation and chemicals, even genetics.
Dr. Khushman says it's especially important for people at higher risk to pay attention to their bodies.
“Of the common symptoms that patients with lung cancer develop are cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, weight loss."
He says lung cancer is really a spectrum of diseases, starting in the lungs, notorious for spreading to other parts of the body.
Dr. Khushman says the goal is to either cure cancer in the earlier stages or, in other cases, treat it in later stages.
"For patients who are not candidates for a curative intent treatment the alternative would be to provide them with a palliative treatment that aims to prolong their life or make them live as long as possible while they have the cancer in their body."
Dr. Khushman says thanks to advancements in treatments, like immunotherapy, miracles have happened for people who may not have had the same chance for survival in the past.
The sooner the disease is detected, the better.
Dr. Khushman says people between 55 and 77 who smoked a pack of cigarettes every day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years would be eligible for screening, even after quitting and before you have any symptoms.
Calculate your pack-year average to learn if you’re eligible.
