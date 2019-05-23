The first wheelchair-accessible beach mat will roll out on Dauphin Island this weekend. It’s all thanks to the Krewe of Kindness. The non-profit organization wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the beach.
Wheelchair-accessible beach mat coming to Dauphin Island
