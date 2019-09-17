LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- According to police in Loxley, there has been an accident Tuesday morning involving an 18-wheeler at Interstate 10 and Highway 59 in Baldwin County.
Police say they are closing the on ramp and exit ramps at that location, Exit 44.
The overturned tractor-trailer rig was hauling chlorine and another chemical.
State Troopers and other law enforcement agencies and hazardous materials units were heading to the scene.
ALEA tells FOX10 News at 8:24 a.m. that the wrecked rig is on the exit ramp.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.