If you were in Alabama Sunday, you probably got several Amber Alert notifications on your phone about a missing 3-year-old.
Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was abducted Saturday evening from a birthday party in Birmingham, according to police.
Investigators said the process of sending out an alert like this usually moves quickly once they began to collect information.
However, in this case, an Amber alert for Cupcake didn't come out for several hours.
"There was a little bit of a delay in getting the information to law enforcement so that we can conduct a thorough grid search of the entire area before putting out an Amber Alert," Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said.
One of the first steps to sending out Amber Alert is figuring out if the case meets the criteria.
According to amberalert.gov, the case must meet these 5 guidelines:
-Law enforcement must confirm an abduction
-There must be a risk of serious bodily injury or death
-There must be sufficient descriptive information of the child and the abduction
-The child must be 17 years old or younger
-The child's information must be entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)
So what if a case doesn't meet this criterion?
One of those cases, that didn't was back in 2014 when 8-year-old Hiawayi Robinson disappeared.
"The Emergency Missing Child Alert is used when a situation does not fit Amber Alert criteria," said Alabama Broadcasters Association President Sharon Tinsley.
The Hiawayi Robinson Emergency Missing Child Alert System law was enacted after it was found that Robinson was abducted, sexually assaulted and killed by her father.
The Emergency Missing Child Alert sends out the information through several channels including all media platforms but it doesn't trigger the emergency alert system that goes off on people's phones, on their TV's and their radios.
Tinsley added that the law made law enforcement agencies ensure that officers got more training on these types of situations.
