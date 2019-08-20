When it comes to lightning -- FOX 10 News is committed to keeping you and your family safe.
While we experience a lot of rainfall and lightning during the summer -- just because it's not raining -- doesn't mean you don't have anything to worry about. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.
While lightning is a part of life on the Gulf Coast - it can also be deadly.
A lightning strike last week killed 28-year-old Kristopher Herronen as he was working construction at a subdivision in Gulf Shores.
His death marks the second one in two months -- 59-year-old Charles Jackson struck by lightning on Father's Day while on the roof of his home in Prichard.
As FOX 10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine explains -- lightning deaths are more common than you might think.
"Just look at this -- this is gulf coast deaths since 1996 and lightning is up there with 30. Here in the past 23 years -- 3 times as many people die due to lightning here than do to tropical systems," explained Matt.
It's nothing to ignore. A single lightning bolt hits with an intensity of 50,000 degrees. To avoid being a victim -- here are some easy tips that could save your life.
"And the big phrase to remember is 'When thunder roars -- go indoors.' Of course you don't want to be out in the open. You don't want to be the tallest object and you don't want to be next to the tallest object like a tree. And another thing I should say -- have a safety plan if you are going to be out at the beach, the park, the pool. Make sure you and your family know what you will do if a storm pops up and have a plan because the better you're prepared -- the better you can deal in a panic," said Matt.
Of the 300 people struck by lightning in the U.S. every year -- about 30 die on average. But still of the 90% that survive -- some of them have catastrophic injuries.
