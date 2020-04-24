COVID-19 has a big impact on business in Mobile, but what kind of impact has it had on tourism?
Visit Mobile officials say, as of the beginning of the month, they lost less than ten percent of their meetings and convention business, meaning about 90 percent re-booked.
Now, they say they're working on the recovery effort and message.
One of the first events scheduled, is one called "Explore Mobile."
Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile said, "Every year, we work closely with the city and the History Museum of Mobile to do an event called "Explore Mobile" that will kind of be a nice groundbreaking: everybody come back out, see everybody again, and that's when we bring all of the museums and invite restaurants and so forth for people to come and explore their own city."
That's scheduled in a few weeks.
And Visit Mobile officials say, once they get the green light to actively work on bringing travelers to the city, they'll focus on the drive market: visitors from cities in driving distance from Mobile.
As for keeping people safe, Visit Mobile put out hand sanitizers and wiped down surfaces during a convention that took place in March before the shut down happened.
The group says it plans to work with the city on new standards and protocols.
We expect to learn more about what those will be from the health department and others before the city reopens.
