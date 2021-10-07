A Daphne High School student is back in jail after police said he stole items, including guns from at least three unlocked cars Wednesday, October 6, 2021. All this, after police said he walked away from school while wearing a GPS ankle monitor for other alleged crimes.

Eighteen-year-old Terron Keon Moton is back behind bars and Daphne Police hope he’ll stay there after they say he went on a crime spree Wednesday. Moton was arrested back in June and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles in three Daphne neighborhoods where guns and other items were taken. Police said he’s been out on bond and wearing a GPS ankle monitor since that arrest.

“It’s hard to understand somebody’s reasoning for going and doing that knowing you have an ankle monitor on and that your location is going to be known pretty quickly,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “It’s kind of puzzling, honestly.”

It wasn’t the ankle monitor that was Morton’s downfall, but an alert citizen. Police said surveillance video shows Moton as he walked off campus at Daphne High School Wednesday morning, first trying to get into at least three cars there before walking to Daphne Utilities on Well Road, where he stole two guns from unlocked vehicles. Someone there saw and called 9-1-1.

“The initial officer that was responding to the call actually saw him, recognized who he was and got out and talked to him and then realized he was most likely the person he was calling about,” said Vannoy.

After getting the GPS track from Community Corrections, investigators had a good idea Moton had stashed the guns nearby. The Community Action Agency (CAC) of South Alabama on Pollard Road was where he was contacted by police and that’s where they began to search.

“It was very disturbing because we have staff that frequently goes in and out for lunch or just going home and think, if they had an encounter with this young man, who knows what could have happened, so we are glad that it did not escalate into something more traumatizing,” explained CEO of Community Action Center of South Alabama, Rosetta Pender.

Investigators said Moton stashed the handguns on an old school bus belonging CAC. Police said Moton wasn’t cooperative but with the help of a Sheriff’s Office canine, the stolen guns were located.

“A deputy came that had a dog who was trained to smell firearms and after looking for a while, the dog finally found the guns on the bus there at Community Action,” Vannoy said.

It didn’t end there. Once in jail, police said Moton was taken to the hospital after complaining of stomach pains last night. Investigators said Moton tried to run there but because he was in leg shackles…didn’t get far. He is now facing several new charges, including escape. Police are now asking that Moton’s bond be revoked.