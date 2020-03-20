There's an unusual sight at Mobile's Downtown Airport that is related, at least indirectly, to airline flights and the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half a dozen American Boeing 777's are parked near the north-south runway.
That number could go up to 12 with more aircraft coming in later.
Most of the aircraft are expected to undergo maintenance at ST Aerospace at Brookley within the next 60 or 90 days.
Chris Curry, the President of the Mobile Airport Authority, said, "Well, because of the economic downturn, and because of the fact that ST Aerospace is a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for American Airlines, they inquired about the parking of several large aircraft in the inventory. And so, as a partner, we wanted to provide whatever help we feel we could provide to the airlines in this time of distress."
