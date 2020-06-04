After four days of decreases, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Mobile County by the Mobile County Health Department more than tripled from Wednesday to Thursday.
But health department officials say it's difficult to get a true reading of cases day-to-day because of delays in lab results due to a large number of tests nationwide.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department says, "We may not be able to tell the full effect of people being out and about on Memorial Day until for at least two weeks, another seven days or so and, definitely, until the surveillance system is back on line and fully functioning in its capacity."
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say, due to the large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories, like state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs, and others, and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays.
They say that has also impacted the data that is displayed on their dashboard.
State health officials say they are now updating their dashboard once a day at 10 a.m., and hope to update it at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. once the issue is resolved.
