Now that Thanksgiving is over, a lot of people's thoughts are turning toward Christmas.
And part of the holiday for many is putting up the Christmas tree.
But, if you're planning to buy a real Christmas tree, you might want to do it quickly.
It's definitely looking a lot like Christmas at Austill's Christmas Trees in Mobile.
Plenty of people Friday were out picking their favorite tree, and it might have been a good idea that they came out early.
Owner Austill Crabtree said, "There is a major shortage of Christmas trees this year."
Crabtree gets even more specific.
He said, "I've been in business for 45 years and have never seen such a shortage."
Why are there so few trees?
Crabtree said, "It's very expensive to grow these trees. An eight foot tree is about eight to nine years old. The chemical costs to spray these trees is prohibitive, and, so, a lot of these guys are getting out."
And, with the law of supply and demand, the prices for Christmas trees are up, too.
Crabtree said, "They're running about $20 more than they were last year, so, a seven foot is running about $75."
Even with higher prices, the trees are selling fast.
Crabtree says, after this weekend, he's going to be very low on availability.
He said, "Yeah, we were out December the 5th last year."
And when asked if it could be earlier this year, Crabtree said, "It's going to be earlier, yeah."
But for people we talked to buying trees today, there's just something about a real Christmas tree.
Jeff Murphy said, "We've tried artificial and it just doesn't work for me, you know: the smell, and you know, it just looks different."
LIly Joyce said, "We like to go around Thanksgiving so we can have our Christmas tree all decorated as a family."
And when asked what she like about real Christmas trees, Joyce said, "They smell really good and they look pretty."
