An attic at a home on Venetian Way targeted by a lightning strike Friday afternoon.
Firefighters got there quickly and put the fire out despite the wicked weather.
A second night of storms hit the port city, a sign of summer on the Gulf Coast.
Mobile firefighters were called to a house in west Mobile to put out a fire, believed to be sparked by a lightning strike.
Thankfully, firefighters kept the fire from spreading and no one was injured.
The same system, also producing some pea sized hail.
The relentless rain just too much for drainage systems to handle, making the commute home a white-knuckled ride for drivers.
The summer slam just getting started, as we close out June.
Meteorologist Adam Olivier says in the summertime these storms blow quickly producing a lot of rain, some damaging wind and a lot of lightning which is a big danger with afternoon thunderstorms.
Last night's storms caused some 16,000 power outages in the area.
There were no big reports of power outages from Friday’s storm.
