A local man was hit and killed while jogging near his home Sunday morning. State police identified the man as 42-year-old Eric Finley.
Investigators said Finley was jogging on Ching Dairy Road when a 1999 Chevy Silverado driven by 25-year-old Heath Mathis struck him.
His grieving widow spoke to FOX 10 news today. She said Finley was trying to do his morning work out early so he could get back home to see her off to work.
"There's no words in the English language to describe what I'm feeling and what the rest of the family is feeling at this time," said Betty Walker. "It seems unfair. It seems unfair. Because you have someone with a humble spirit, the nicest guy you could ever meet. and he's taken away from his girls, from his children, whom he loved so much, from me."
Walker said she and Finley were having a weight loss challenge. She said Finley would get up early and workout every morning. Sunday, he never came back.
"I had the misfortune to leave home and drive down to the accident. When Eric had not called me to see me off to work, I knew something was wrong. And I asked the paramedics if that was my husband. Because he had not come home from jogging. The state trooper had me pull over and I called his phone and on his phone, 'my wife' came up on the LCD screen. And the worst day of my life began," she said.
Aside from the grief and despair that comes with her husband's death. Walker said two other concerns are lingering, one is the lack of light on Ching Dairy road.
"No lights, no lights. This has been a concern for everybody that lives in these neighborhoods," Walker explained.
The other is the person driving the truck that hit Finley. She said her words to him that night were simply, "accidents happen."
"Unfortunately he had to watch me identify my husband and lose myself and I know that couldn't have been easy for him. He could've kept driving and left him in that ditch and not gotten him any help," she explained.
Walker is asking the community for prayer as she and her family gets through these tough times.
She said a private memorial service will be held sometime this week.
