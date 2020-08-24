GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA)-- The intense, rapidly changing conditions making for dangerous surf along Alabama's beaches.
The gulf waters are expected to stay off limits for most of this week with double red flags flying.
The wild waves crashing onto shore were the main attraction on gulf shores Monday afternoon.
Swimming in the gulf waters was not up for discussion as double red flags reign over the beach making it illegal to get in.
“Well the water is really getting rough. i was trying to get it on video but it doesn’t do it justice,” said Kathy Whitehead.
Potentially life threatening rip currents, powerful wind and heavy rain kept most people off of the beach which is still open to visitors.
“It’s not so fun being out here and not being able to get in the water,” said Dreyton Wood.
The few people scattered across the coastline tried to find ways to cheat the weather.
“We figured we’d just stay and come out between the storms as we can and just make the best of it,” Melinda Mitchell.
Waves reached up to 7 feet high today and are expected to climb to at least eight feet once Laura rolls around later in the week.
The beach safety division says if you're on the beach and you don't see flags that does not mean it is safe to get in the water.
The flag system still applies.
For current conditions in Gulf Shores, dial 251-968-TIDE (8433).
For current conditions in Orange Beach, dial 251-981-SURF (7873).
