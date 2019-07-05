BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters are battling a wildfire in north Baldwin County Friday.
The wildfire was covering about 1,100 acres at midday in an area about eight miles northeast of Stockton, according to Elishia Ballentine with the Alabama Forestry Commission. She said the fire is east of Alabama 59 and north of Old Ganey Road.
Ballentine said firefighters began battling the wildfire Thursday and thought they had it nearly contained during the night. However, the fire had grown much larger by Friday, she said.
"AFC personnel on the scene expect the fire to be contained shortly," Ballentine said in a subsequent email to news media at 1:30 p.m. "Although it has been jumping control lines this morning, no additional resources are needed."
She said no homes or structures were in immediate danger from the wildfire.
