Mobile City and County officials answered questions about COVID-19 after a meeting of a special group investigating the virus.
It's called the Unified Command Group.
Among the questions: their thoughts on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey keeping the "stay at home" order in place.
Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold said he thought Ivey was working on the best available data when she made the decision.
As for whether he thought there would be a continuation of the existing order, he said, "As it stands right now, I do not think so, as the health officer of Mobile County. But I think the governor is going to be very cautious, and I think she's going to get the best available data she can in order to make the best decision."
County health officials also said the number of tests given in Mobile County is over 3900.
This week was predicted to be the peak, but county health officials say a pandemic is much like the stock market in that the true peak can only be determined in retrospect.
