There are still some questions that might remain for some people following a news conference Friday announcing plans to reopen schools in Alabama later this year.
FOX10 News interviewed State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
We asked if everyone, students and teachers, will have to wear a mask and under what circumstances?
Mackey said, "So there's not a state requirement for students faculty or staff or visitors to wear a mask. It is part of the document that we encourage local school systems to look at what the situation is on the ground if they want to require that in certain situations."
More details on plans from local school systems are expected to come after July 4th.
