DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)-- No matter your age, for many, fireworks on the 4th of July is a tradition that never gets old.
“They have many colors and they look beautiful.”
But in the age of COVID-19, the risk of spreading the virus has forced community leaders along the Gulf Coast to cancel their shows.
Daphne is one of the few places still considering lighting up the sky.
Mayor Dane Haygood took to Facebook for community input by posting a poll with two options: cancel July 4th fireworks or keep the event.
Hundreds of people have voted and, as of Saturday night, majority want the show to go on.
It’s sparked debate in the posts comment section, some writing that they’re concerned about people from cities where shows have been cancelled overwhelming Daphne, a few writing that they would only be ok with having a show if it were limited to residents only.
While some believe keeping the display at all would be irresponsible.
Chelsea James says she doesn’t think the show should be cancelled and doesn’t have any problem with people coming from other cities as long as proper precaution is taken.
“I think being outside and you're in clean open air... that you're actually pretty safe as long as you're not in a closed environment,” said James.
Mayor Haygood says they would implement “excessive social distancing” at their 88 acre facility between Well Road and Whispering Pines.
More than 3,000 people have already voted on the poll which closes in two days.
Daphne city council plans to hold a special meeting Monday to make their decision.
