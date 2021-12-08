MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Charles Humbarger was sentenced today to life in prison for his manslaughter conviction in the death of Bealey Wheeler and 20 years in prison in the second-degree assault of Phillip Lofton, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
The case involves a three-vehicle crash on Lott Road in 20128 claimed the life of Wheeler and inured Lofton.
It happened on Lott Road near Coleman Dairy Road. Investigators said Wheeler, a 63-year-old Wilmer woman, died when her vehicle was rear-ended by a car driven by Humbarger, who was 33 at the time. The impact sent Wheeler's vehicle into the opposite lane where it was hit head-on by a pickup truck driven by Lofton.
Humbarger, who is also from Wilmer, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested after the wreck and charged at that time with criminally negligent homicide.
