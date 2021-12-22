GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A Wilmer woman is behind bars accused of using credit cards she stole from a home in George County.
Investigators said Mary Rebecca Norris was visiting someone in Agricola when she swiped credit cards and cash from the house.
Deputies said Norris later used the cards at several businesses in George County. She was arrested in Moss Point after investigators connected her to the theft.
Norris was booked on a charge of credit card use with intent to defraud. She's held on a bond of $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.