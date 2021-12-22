GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A Wilmer woman is behind bars accused of using credit cards she stole from a home in George County.

Investigators said Mary Rebecca Norris was visiting someone in Agricola when she swiped credit cards and cash from the house.

Deputies said Norris later used the cards at several businesses in George County. She was arrested in Moss Point after investigators connected her to the theft.

Norris was booked on a charge of credit card use with intent to defraud. She's held on a bond of $15,000.