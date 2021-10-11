State Troopers said a Wilmer woman died Sunday night in a crash on Snow Road.
According to investigators, 36-year-old Priscilla Shea Goodlett was driving a Camry that left the road and hit a tree. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
No other details were released.
