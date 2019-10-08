Jail records show a man who was the original suspect in the murder of Samuel Wilson III was still in jail as of Tuesday afternoon, despite charges being dropped against him.
Now, Mobile Police are working to try to find another person wanted for questioning.
Seth Bowick was the original suspect in Wilson's murder.
We talked to Bowick's attorney Tuesday afternoon and checked jail records and, despite charges being dropped against him, a check as of Tuesday afternoon showed he remained in jail awaiting trial now on a gun charge.
But his attorney has said he expects Bowick to be released some time this week.
Now, Mobile Police are asking for your help to find the person responsible for murdering Wilson.
Police say they're looking for a white car seen on new surveillance video.
It was seen speeding away from the scene moments after Samuel Wilson III was gunned down outside his home
Police believe Wilson interrupted a vehicle burglary early in the morning while leaving for work.
They're also on the hunt for Terry Clark.
They say he's a person of interest who might know something about the murder.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says solving this case is a priority because the threat to the community is very high.
Barber said, "We've got these young men involved in gun trafficking that are armed, going through unlocked cars trying to find more guns. And then we had a homeowner headed to work. So we've got a victim that wasn't involved in any type of high risk activity, certainly wasn't in a high risk area, was just trying to go to work and then is slain by these gun traffickers."
Mobile Police say if you know where Clark is call them.
As for Bowick, he was arrested in June, just three weeks after the shooting.
Bowick was charged with murder as well as three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
But on Monday, he received the news the charges are dropped.
Barber says the charges were dropped because there was some conflicting evidence.
Still, authorities haven't ruled out any circumstances and say everything is on the table.
