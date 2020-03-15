ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Wind Creek Hospitality said its properties in Alabama will be closed through March 30.
On Saturday, Wind Creek said it would be closed on Sunday for a deep cleaning because a visitor to its resort in Wetumpka tested positive for COVID-19. Sunday evening the decision was made to remain closed for two more weeks.
A statement from Wind Creek said, "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Wind Creek Atmore or Wind Creek Montgomery, we believe that it is a matter of time until cases are identified. While business is important, the health of our employees, guests, and communities is most important."
Wind Creek also said that it is committed to paying its employees during the closure.
