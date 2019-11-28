A Thanksgiving tradition that's been going on for more than 20 years in Mobile lived on again this year: a tradition of giving and caring.
Thursday afternoon, pastors and volunteers at Wings of Life Recovery served Thanksgiving dinner to several dozen people.
Director of Development Richard Jones said, "There are a lot of people out there who don't have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving, don't have families or have other problems going on within their families."
Wings of Life is a faith-based, 90 day drug and alcohol recovery program.
Some people who work there have been clients themselves.
Pastor Benjamin Godwin said, "I came to get off of drugs and alcohol and, in the process of doing that, I was introduced to Jesus Christ, the Lord and Savior of my life. Now, I'm an ordained pastor and I will continue to give back."
John Pollio is the Director of Food Services.
Pollio said, "It's been a lifelong struggle, so I feel like it's been a long way coming. But, its like progression, not going backwards. It's getting better day by day."
And the pastors at Wings of Life hope demonstrations of faith and generosity will serve as guideposts for the people they serve this Thanksgiving.
Josh Dueitt was among those coming to eat Thanksgiving dinner.
He said, "It's amazing because some of us don't have families, don't have an opportunity to be with our families because of the things we've done, but they take us in."
Another person who came to the dinner, speaking of the faith aspect, said, "If you give everything to Him, He'll give it all to you, too."
