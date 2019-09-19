According to Alabama Power spokeswoman Elizabeth Thomas, approximately 1,200 customers are currently without power following Thursday's storm.
Thomas said most of those outages are in the West Mobile and Theodore areas.
Crews are out working to restore power.
