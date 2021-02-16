MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- A deadly and dire situation in Texas because millions are without power, struggling to stay warm in some of the coldest temperatures seen there in years.

Sandy Young who lives in Dickinson is desperate for heat.

She said, "When the power did come on for a few minutes earlier today it showed 45 degrees."

In a dark and cold room, Young spoke to FOX10 News in a video chat powered by her generator.

"We've been without power since Monday morning at 2:30. We're working on 40 hours now, no power," said Young.

Young has spent 16 years in Texas, going through hurricanes and other storms but nothing like this.

"It's usually during the middle of the summer when it's 100 degrees outside and we lose power and having to fire the generators up, not when it's 16 degrees outside and having to fire the generators up."

Thanks to her generator, Young is staying warm enough, but when power will return is a big mystery for millions and it's a life or death situation for so many!

Reports said at least four people have died in Texas. Some from carbon monoxide poisoning, others in car accidents.

Galveston County asked for a truck to hold bodies of potential winter storm victims.

Miles and miles of cars waited to get fast food or gas. And pipes burst or on the brink as relief can't come soon enough.

Young said, "I'm hoping not much longer but I mean we can get hang in there, you know, a few more days, possibly Thursday I think is when the freeze is supposed to stop, so I think we can hang in until then, but kind of ready for this to be done and over with."

Another freeze is expected Wednesday.