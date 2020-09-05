Spanish Fort Police said they don’t know why a shooter opened fire at the Bass Pro Shops store in Spanish Ft. Saturday, September 5, 2020 but told Fox 10 News he and another suspect were taken into custody without incident. A witness said the suspect was tased before being taken down and only after multiple shots were fired at the store.
“He shot through our window right here in the marine area,” said store employee, Davis Marrero. “Luckily, one of the guys who works in that area closed the door before he was able to get inside, and he just shot up the entire place. I mean, he literally shot through that door at least 50 times.”
Marrero had just arrived at work when it all came to an end just after 12:30 p.m. He’d been directed away from the area he normally parks when he said a State Trooper and other law enforcement converged on the shooter.
“They come around, cut me off and I just see them come down,” Marrero explained. “I just see get him on the ground. They tase him, but he got back up. I thought he was on some kind of altering drug or something like that. He was a pretty strong guy. It took like five guys to take him down.”
According to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweet, all of this happened outside the boat and ATV service area. Spanish Fort Police are investigating but have released very little information and haven’t identified the suspect.
“It’s still an open investigation. We’re still interviewing all involved and as far as charges, they will be pending upon that result,” said Detective George Godwin with Spanish Ft. Police.
Police said they have two people in custody. As to the second suspect’s involvement, Marrero said he saw a woman giving the gunman more ammunition.
“I know, because she was throwing ammo at him to actually reload and keep shooting,” Marrero said.
As of Saturday afternoon, police said they had not yet been able to question the suspect about his actions. Investigators said they hope to release more information, including the names of the suspects as early as Sunday, September 6, 2020.
