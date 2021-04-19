SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA)-- As construction projects pick up across South Alabama, already busy roads are now buzzing with workers.

Construction areas are already proving to be extremely dangerous.

On Monday morning, a man was hit by a car in Satsuma as he was just doing his job.

“The next thing you know, he’s in the air.”

The shocking moments unfolding before a young woman’s eyes.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said.

A Satsuma city worker, working on the side of busy highway 43, struck by a car.

“It was all crazy.”

The driver was approaching a construction zone, when the witness tells FOX10’s Marella Porter that she lost control.

“Like goes to swerve into a ditch and she doesn't completely go in it, but the next ditch over I see the man cutting grass...”

The car took out a construction sign warning of the work being done just a half mile up the road, before hitting the man who the witness says was weed-eating at the bottom of a ditch.

The man’s injuries appear to be serious as the witness says he was airlifted to the hospital.

“I really hope he can get up and live his life.”

According to the CDC more than 120 road workers are killed on the job each year.

Tonight the message is simple: slow down and pay attention to keep yourself and road crews safe.