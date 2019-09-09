GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) – Police say a man opened fire on Gulf Shores Police officers with a gun he took from an officer during a struggle.
It happened early Monday morning at the Ocean House II Condominiums.
Investigators said it started when an officer saw Russell Mallette, 38, speeding on Beach Boulevard around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police said Mallette then took off in his car driving east on Beach Boulevard. They said he pulled into the Ocean House II condominium where he parked his car and ran into the building. The officer caught up with Mallette on the fifth floor near the elevators.
A man, who did not want to be shown on camera or identified, says he saw the armed suspect involved in the confrontation.
He said seeing the man was concerning especially after being startled awake by the commotion happening just steps from the bed he was sleeping in.
“After most of the police had left we kind of walked around we saw blood up the stairway, one particular stairway from the 6th floor to the roof,” he said. “Bullet holes everywhere; in the walls, in the ceiling, in the rails.”
Investigators told FOX10 News it was unclear whether the Mallette was struck by gunfire, but the amount of blood the witness described could indicate the suspect was wounded in the gun battle.
According to investigators, Mallette attacked the police officer and was able to grab the officer's gun. They said he then started shooting at the officer. The officer was able to take cover and was not injured.
A second officer arrived at the scene and returned fire at Mallette. Investigators said Mallette ran into a stairwell where the third officer responding to the scene fired shots at him. Police said Mallette went up the stairs and made his way to the eighth or ninth floor of the condo complex.
At that point, officers said they lost contact with Mallette. They worked to set up a perimeter around the building and made sure residents and guests at the condo were back in their rooms.
Police said Mallette then went over the balcony and fell to his death. Investigators said they aren't sure if he fell or jumped.
No police officers were hurt during the incident.
District Attorney Robert Wilters said Mallette is from Sparks, Nevada and was in Gulf Shores to visit friends and family and had no outstanding warrants in Baldwin County.
The three officers who made contact with Mallette have been placed on administrative leave while the case is under investigation. Wilters said video and witness statements will not be released until that investigation is complete.
