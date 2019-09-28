Witness: Man fires shots at restaurant after an argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- People inside a Mobile restaurant were sent into a panic Sunday after a man fired shots toward the building.
Mobile Police officers were dispatched to the Walk On's restaurant on Airport Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.
A manager at the restaurant told FOX10 News that it started with an argument between a man and a woman. They said the man walked out of the restaurant, pulled a gun and started firing shots.
No injuries were reported.
The manager said scared customers were taken into a back room as someone guarded the door.
Mobile Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
