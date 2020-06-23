THOMASVILLE, ALA. (WALA)- New details about a deadly crash in Thomasville that killed three people. FOX10 News is learning more about the moments leading up to a pursuit.
An eyewitness said it started at the Cefco gas station on Highway 43 in Thomasville, just a few miles north of where the crash happened. The eyewitness claimed they saw Christopher Pritchett stumble when he walked out of the door of the gas station, as if he may be intoxicated. The eyewitness went to tell that to a police officer who was already in the parking lot and when Pritchett left the gas station, the officer followed and the chase started.
Investigators tell FOX10 News, a few miles down Highway 43, Megan Brunson’s car was hit head-on after Pritchett’s car crossed the median. Megan, her mom Wanda Brunson and Pritchett all died from the crash. Megan's daughter and sister are still in the hospital with severe injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.