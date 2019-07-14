MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Shots were fired after an argument in the parking lot of a gas station in Mobile just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. That's according to a witness who spoke with FOX10 News at the scene.
The witness said a man was working on a motorcycle at the Chevron on Sage Avenue at Emogene Street when another group of people approached him. The man and the group got into an altercation that ended with shots being fired.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Mobile Police have not confirmed the details in this case.
