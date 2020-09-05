SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA)-- A trip to Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort took a frightening turn Saturday afternoon.
“So we was backing out of our parking spot and then suddenly you hear maybe 10 or 15 more gunshots,” said a man who did not want to go on camera.
A gunman lurking outside, firing dozens of shots into the busy store, according to people who were there.
“We were sitting in the truck and we seen this lady and her, I'm assuming her husband, just come running out of the store,” said the witness.
A picture taken by someone who was inside shows the shooter on the ground seconds after he was taken down by police.
“There was numerous cops outside the store with firearms. They had it all locked down and blocked off; you couldn’t even get in the parking lot,” said Kashawna McLamb.
Inside of the building, Ryanne Jernigan and her family hid.
She shared a photo with us showing her six kids tucked in a corner.
“The lady that worked with Bass Pro she was able to tell us, well there’s a man in the parking lot with a gun… we’re hearing that shots were fired and they didn’t know where the person was at the time. They lost him, so that was scary,” said Jernigan.
As the shooter roamed outside, Stephanie Vann was walking up to the front doors with her children.
She quickly learned they were in danger.
“By the time we started walking inside one of the guys opened up the door and told us that they’re closed they had to go back inside and we needed to go ahead and leave because there was a mass shooting, or there was a guy that had a gun on the inside,” said Vann.
