Woman accused of orchestrating home invasion against grandfather, five others also arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Investigators said an Escambia County woman orchestrated an armed home invasion against her grandfather, who ended up shooting one of the robbers in his house.
Deputies were called to Jackson Street around 4 a.m. Thursday after the victim opened fire during the home invasion.
According to the sheriff's office, two men rushed into the man's home and he shot one of them. The two men ran out of the house and drove away from the scene, but wrecked a few blocks away.
Investigators said another vehicle pulled up to the crash scene and picked up both of the suspects. The two men were then dropped off at a hospital.
Deputies identified the home invasions suspects as Tayari Crear and Jemarquz Cromwell. They said Cromwell was the one wounded by the homeowner. Natalie Gagne is accused of driving the vehicle that picked up Cromwell and Crear when they crashed the getaway car.
According to detectives, the victim's granddaughter, identified as Cynthia Register, hatched the plan to rob her grandfather with Crear, Cromwell, Gagne, Clint Hochhalter, Dominique Gonzalez, and Cynthia Register.
Gange, Crear, Gonzalez, and Cromwell were arrested and charged with armed home invasion robbery.
Register and Hochhalter were arrested and charged with armed home invasion robbery principle.
