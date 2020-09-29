OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - A Valparaiso woman who worked for a local law firm approximately 10 years has been arrested on charges she stole more than $700,000 from her former employer, officials announced Tuesday.
Deputies arrested 41-year-old Janice Porter in connection to the crime.
Porter is facing charges of fraud - more than $50,000 as well as three counts of money laundering. Investigators say the thefts took place between May 2013 and March 2020.
The victim told the OCSO Porter had been entrusted to administer the law firm’s financial operating account and all credit card accounts.
Officials say a forensic audit revealed a vast scheme by Porter to defraud the firm over a seven year timeframe involving unauthorized payroll distributions, bank disbursements, credit card charges, and disbursements, and totaling $730,356.19.
According to OCSO, Porter admitted hiding the thefts until the amount became so large she could no longer conceal it.
