MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman and a man are in police custody after they bailed out of a U-Haul truck being pursued by deputies, according to authorities.
The Mobile Police Department said that at about 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a pursuit involving Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Douglas Lane. Deputies were in pursuit of a U-Haul pulling a 32-foot travel trailer.
Police said that as units attempted to stop the truck and trailer, the rig continued southbound on Dauphin Island Parkway, crossing over the bridge at Dog River and turning onto Marina Drive.
That's where a woman bailed out and ran into some woods, police sad.
Police said then the truck stopped a short time later as the man bailed out and ran into the woods.
Deputies and officers searched the wooded area, and both were captured without incident.
Investigators identified the suspects as Dustin Flannery, 26, and Natalie Kolkana, 22. According to police, both Flannery and Kolkana were involved in a burglary that happened earlier in the day.
This is not the first time this year that Kolkana was arrested after a chase. In April, Kolkana and Travis Kennon were arrested after police said they led officers on a chase in a stolen car.
