Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit seized approximately 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and 87 grams of heroin during the execution of a search warrant Monday afternoon at a Destin condominium.
According to authorities, 29-year old Stephannie Nicole MacNew of Fort Walton Beach is charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.
The OCSO went to 4201 Indian Bayou Trail Unit 21207 and found a grocery bag on a nightstand in the master bedroom. They say inside were two gallon- sized Ziploc bags of meth and a gallon sized plastic bag of heroin.Packaging materials and digital scales were also found in the residence.
The OCSO had developed information that MacNew was using the condo to store, package, and distribute narcotics. A lease agreement with her name and other identifying documents were found inside.
