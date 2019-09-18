SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A sentence was handed down Wednesday for the woman arrested at Waffle House in Saraland in April 2018.
A judge gave Chikesia Clemons a six-month suspended sentence, one year of probation, and a $500 fine.
In August, Clemons was found guilty of resisting arrest. She was found not guilty on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.
Video of Clemons being arrested went viral the night of the and made headlines around the country. In the video, Clemons is seen on the floor of the restaurant with her top down exposing her chest during a scuffle with police officers.
Police officers testified that they were trying to get Clemons to leave the restaurant because she was drunk and threatened employees.
