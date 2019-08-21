Woman carjacked in front of home in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was carjacked in front of a home in West Mobile.
According to investigators, three men armed with guns carjacked the victim at a house on Cottage Hill Road between Knollwood Drive and University Boulevard.
It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
We're told the suspects drove up in a dark gray or black Ford Taurus. According to a family friend, all three suspects got out of the car and one suspect pointed a, 'large pistol' in the victim's face and said give me your keys.
The thieves were last seen heading north on University in the stolen 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The carjacking happened shortly before an armed robbery to an individual in the 5300 block of Woodline Drive South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.