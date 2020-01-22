MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a woman and stole her car.
The crime happened around 6:45 p.m. on Jones Avenue in Toulminville. According to officers, the masked gunman robbed the woman in her driveway, taking her cell phone and wallet before speeding off with her green Kia Soul.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call MPD.
