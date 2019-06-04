MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile woman has been indicted on a capital murder charge for a 2018 shooting that killed a 20-year-old man.

Mary Harris-Robinson, 29, is accused of killing John Law on August 25, 2018. According to investigators, Law was shot in the back of a vehicle in the area of Navco Road and McVay Drive North.

Police said Harris-Robinson was also in a vehicle when she fired the shot that killed Law. According to Alabama law, a murder committed by the use of a weapon fired from a vehicle makes it a capital offense.