Mary Robinson at MPD Headquarters

Mary Robinson is pictured outside MPD Headquarters as officers ready to transport her to Mobile County Metro Jail.

 Tyler Fingert, FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile woman has been indicted on a capital murder charge for a 2018 shooting that killed a 20-year-old man.

Mary Harris-Robinson, 29, is accused of killing John Law on August 25, 2018. According to investigators, Law was shot in the back of a vehicle in the area of Navco Road and McVay Drive North.

Police said Harris-Robinson was also in a vehicle when she fired the shot that killed Law. According to Alabama law, a murder committed by the use of a weapon fired from a vehicle makes it a capital offense.

